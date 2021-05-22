Kerber's Farm To Open School

Kerber's Farm

Kerber’s Farm School will open Tuesday with the goal of teaching students the importance of sustainability, organic farming and healthy eating habits.

The school will focus on specialized classes to help address food insecurity and what founder and owner Nick Voulgaris describes as “the McDonalds dilemma” — feeding kids less nutritious foods because they are cheaper to buy than fresh vegetables or whole foods. The school will also help students learn about the carbon footprint of the food choices that they make and the importance of buying local.

The farm, which has various vegetable gardens, assorted livestock including laying hens, ducks, pigs, goats and over 12 beehives will give students both classroom training as well as hands-on farming experience.

“We want to teach youth about farming and sustainability. They can come here and literally plant seedlings, gather vegetables and eggs, and then go into the classroom, which doubles as a cooking studio, to learn original recipes and prepare healthy meals on the spot. Understanding how our food is grown and where it comes from is one of our primary goals,” Voulgaris said.

The school’s main enrollees will be young children, but it will be open to students of all ages with classes for Mommy & Me, Pre-K to 6th grade, middle school, high school, as well as continuing education for adults. The

curriculum will include up to 10 classes per week taught by expert science, farming and cooking teachers. There will be a series of individual classes as well as multi-week workshops available and the school will offer classes all

year long. The school will run through Labor Day. Classes range from $35 – $50 and scholarships will be available for those in need. For more information, see visit: kerbersfarm.com/collections/school.

The farm will celebrate the school with a grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday at 4 pm, The public is invited.

Kerber’s Farm, founded in the 1940s, closed in 2013 but was restored by Voulgaris. It is located at 309 West Pulaski Road, Huntington.