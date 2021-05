The 2021 Nissan Rogue is a truly substantial upgrade from the last generation, even if the powertrain is still less than impressive. But that's one of the only demerits in an otherwise worthwhile compact SUV that's also Nissan's best-selling vehicle. With four different trim levels and all-wheel drive available on each one, there's a lot to consider. Read on for our trim review as well as our pick for the best trim of the bunch.