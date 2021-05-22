newsbreak-logo
Even Though It’s May, Cool Weather Predicted in San Diego County This Weekend

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24vSbz_0a87Qb5p00
Photo by Chris Stone

An extensive low-pressure system still covered the western states, which was expected to continue producing cool weather in San Diego County Saturday, with high temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal in the mountains and deserts and 5 to 10 degrees below normal for the coasts and valleys, the National Weather Service said.

Low clouds were likely to persist through Saturday in some locations west of the mountains, forecasters said.

Some snow could fall above 5,500 feet Saturday but only trace amounts were likely due to a lack of deep-layer moisture.

High temperatures in coastal areas Saturday were expected to be 64-69 degrees with overnight lows of 49-54, the NWS said. Western valley highs will be 65-70 and in the foothills, 61-66 with overnight lows of 42-50.

Mountain highs were expected to be 57-66 with overnight lows of 36-42. Highs in the deserts will be 79-84 with overnight lows of 53-60.

As the low-pressure system moves to the northeast early next week, gradual warming was forecast to take place through Tuesday. The marine layer was expected to become shallower, limiting night and morning low cloud coverage, the NWS said.

A weak low-pressure trough was predicted to bring an increase in low cloud coverage and a return of temperatures at or below seasonal averages midweek.

Forecasters predicted minor cooling in all areas Wednesday and Thursday, then some warming Friday and Saturday, mainly in the lower deserts, where temperatures could again climb back into the low triple digits.

–City News Service

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
