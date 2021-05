Social service community organizations in Anne Arundel County will soon be able to apply for financial support through the Non-Profit Economic Development Recovery Grant Program, a new initiative managed by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC). The agency’s CEO Ben Birge says the grants aim to support the workforce and operations of non-profit organizations that serve the larger community with a mission focus on the areas of economic development, economic recovery, health and human services, and housing. The initiative is supported by approximately $1.9 million from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.