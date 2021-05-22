Virginia Wesleyan earns another dominant home victory, then rallies for walk-off win in NCAA softball regional play

Another day, two more wins for Virginia Wesleyan as the Marlins inched closer to a softball regional championship in their quest for another NCAA title.

Ariana Rolle came up big for the Marlins at the plate in the first game, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs, two runs and three stolen bases as top-seeded Virginia Wesleyan defeated Farmingdale State 7-1 in an NCAA Division III regional game Saturday at Broyles Field.

“As long as I do my job, I know my teammates will hit me in,” Rolle said. “I stay on base for a few seconds and all of the sudden, our lineup’s just getting me through and we’re scoring runs.”

Against No. 2 College of New Jersey in a winner’s match-up Saturday evening, Virginia Wesleyan scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth for a walk-off, 4-3 win.

Like in Friday’s 8-0 win over Penn College, Virginia Wesleyan came out firing in the first game. Rolle singled to score Krissy D’Arco and Katelyn Biando in the top of the second inning. From there, Virginia Wesleyan rolled as Emily Seale earned the win in the circle, scattering three hits without a run in five innings.

Performing on a big stage like the NCAA Tournament “can definitely be nerve-wracking at times,” said Seale, who called Saturday morning’s performance not her best.

“Knowing I have a great defense behind me and offense, I don’t really stress out too much about it,” she said.

The Marlins held the Rams scoreless until the bottom of the seventh, when Farmington State’s Amaris Negron, who went 3 for 3 at the plate, singled to score Brooke Walker.

Head coach Brandon Elliott earned his 500th victory with Virginia Wesleyan, which played College of New Jersey in a game later Saturday. Despite the win, Elliott expressed some disappointment with the Marlins’ performance after the game.

“I didn’t think we played very well. I don’t think we were focused coming out,” he said. “We looked flat. … I think our speed happened to do some things, but I don’t know if it was the heat or just not being mentally prepared, but we’ve got to be better coming out here this afternoon. I expressed that to the girls and I don’t think we were ready to roll today. That’s my job, and we’ll be better off this afternoon.”

Per the double-elimination format, the tournament journey is now over for Farmingdale State, which lost to Moravian on Friday afternoon.

In Virginia Wesleyan’s second game, pinch hitter Karlee Fretz hit the game-winning two-run single to lift the Marlins to a 4-3 victory over the Lions.

After seven scoreless innings, the Marlins found themselves in a three-run hole after a pair of errors allowed the Lions to score three runs in the top of the eighth. Virginia Wesleyan, which had won the two previous games by a 15-1 margin, found themselves in unfamiliar territory as they trailed late.

College of New Jersey’s Eliza Sweet was dominant through seven shutout innings, scattering four hits with six strikeouts. The Marlins got on the scoreboard on an RBI single by Julia Sinnett, and then Katelyn Biando singled to score Madison Glaubke to bring Virginia Wesleyan within one.

Hanna Hull, who combined on a no-hitter in a tournament opening 8-0 win over Penn College on Friday, struck out six in 7.2 innings, giving up five hits and three runs.

The Lions will play Gettysburg Sunday at 10 a.m., and Virginia Wesleyan will face the winner of the 10 a.m. game at noon.