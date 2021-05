The Brenham School Board will recognize incoming and outgoing board members at its meeting Monday. The board will administer the oath of office to returning trustee Tommie Sullivan and the newly elected Jared Krenek, who defeated longtime trustee Melvin Ehlert and fellow challenger Christine Giese in the May 1st election. Prior to swearing in the board members, trustees will recognize Ehlert for his 20 years of service on the board.