Attack On Titan Epilogue Sets Up Mystery Over Mikasa's Future Family

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final chapter of Attack On Titan released earlier this year for manga fans that have been following the dark series created by Hajime Isayama, but the famous mangaka shocked fans when it was revealed that new pages would be created for the final chapter of the popular anime franchise. With the new pages diving into the future of the Eldians, the nation of Marley, and countless characters, Mikasa is definitely given more time in this fresh material and the mystery behind her future family has many fans wondering what she did throughout her life following the series' finale battle.

