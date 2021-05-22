newsbreak-logo
Broncos' Bradley Chubb: Undergoes minor ankle surgery

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Chubb underwent surgery on his ankle earlier this week and is expected to miss OTAs, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. The surgery appears to be relatively minor as Chubb is still expected to be ready for training camp, but it's a concerning development given it's the same ankle which forced the pass rusher to miss the final two games of last season. The 24-year-old not surprisingly had his fifth-year option picked up by the Broncos earlier this offseason, locking him in with the team for at least the next two seasons.

