There are two ways of reading the competitive picture between Mercedes and Red Bull so far this season. Monaco this weekend will reveal which of them is true. In terms of performance - rather than results - we could look at the four races and say it's pretty clear that Mercedes began the season behind in Bahrain, closed the gap a little in Imola, drew level in Portimao and edged ahead in Barcelona. It paints a picture of relentless Mercedes development and fine-tuning of its car, of a car with a sweet spot which is maybe trickier to find but which is ultimately faster once in that sweet spot.