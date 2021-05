Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates to residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through May 10, 2021. On May 6, a man’s Doberman was bitten on the back by a large black dog at the dog park. The owner of the black dog left prior to the arrival of BSO. The Doberman had a small gash on his back but appeared to be otherwise healthy.