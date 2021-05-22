Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crowley The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout tornado was located 14 miles southwest of Forder, or 40 miles northwest of La Junta, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Crowley County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN