newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crowley County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OTERO AND CENTRAL CROWLEY COUNTIES UNTIL NOON MDT At 1133 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Manzanola, or 16 miles northwest of La Junta, moving north at 45 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Ordway, Manzanola, Sugar City and Crowley.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ordway, CO
City
Rocky Ford, CO
County
Crowley County, CO
City
La Junta, CO
County
Otero County, CO
City
Manzanola, CO
City
Sugar City, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Storm#Central Crowley#Ordway Manzanola#Northwestern Otero#La Junta Vicinity#Doppler Radar#Mdt#Target Area#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crowley, Kiowa, Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crowley; Kiowa; Otero The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 542 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Sugar City, or 29 miles north of La Junta, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Otero, southwestern Kiowa and northeastern Crowley Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Crowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Crowley The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a landspout tornado was located 14 miles southwest of Forder, or 40 miles northwest of La Junta, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Crowley County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.00IN