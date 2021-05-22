Special Weather Statement issued for Crowley County, La Junta Vicinity, Otero County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Crowley County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OTERO AND CENTRAL CROWLEY COUNTIES UNTIL NOON MDT At 1133 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Manzanola, or 16 miles northwest of La Junta, moving north at 45 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rocky Ford, Ordway, Manzanola, Sugar City and Crowley.alerts.weather.gov