Are the Rangers, Mariners and Cleveland – each no-hit twice – that bad? Pretty much

We knew there would have to be some roster moves before Thursday’s game to make room for Logan Gilbert and Jarred Kelenic, but we weren’t anticipating quite this many:. Lots to unpack here, some of it good, a lot of it bad. The first two, yes, obviously, expected, and good. Jarred Kelenic’s call-up will dominate most of the national MLB news cycle today, putting much more attention than is warranted on a non-divisional game between a playoff-adjacent Cleveland team and a circling-the-drain Mariners team. It will most likely be the most exciting game the Mariners play all year, with national eyeballs trained on our corner of the US for at least as long as Logan Gilbert remains in the game. Side note, I actually feel a little bad for Logan Gilbert, who has to share his debut with the media frenzy over Kelenic. I mean, just look at MLB dot com’s homepage: