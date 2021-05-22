Rob Van Dam Explains Why He Thinks a Union Wouldn’t be Better for Wrestlers
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam was outspoken in his defense of WWE and Vince McMahon this week, along with slamming the past segment on John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight, which targeted WWE for classifying WWE Superstars as independent contractors and not providing them with health coverage. RVD shared more of his thoughts on the subject yesterday via Twitter while interacting with other users.411mania.com