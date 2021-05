-Dark Side of the Ring is back and I get to cover this season after doing season two last year. These shows range from tough to watch to sometimes hilarious depending on the subject matter. Generally, they start the season with a 2 hour special and will usually close with another high profile episode. For season three we start start Brian F’N Pillman! As a note I actually watched Part I on YouTube on Monday as Vice released it early. For the premier the two parts just rolled into one 2 hour episode. Let’s get to it!