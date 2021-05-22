newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $247,328.00

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

ExtraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $774,641.43 and approximately $247,328.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xdna#Currency#U S Investors#Wbtc#Comp#Ctc#Dcr#Strax#Twitter#Cryptocompare#Keccak#Claymore#Extradna Coin Trading#Transactions#Bitcoin Diamond#U S Dollars#Currency#Xdna Light Node#Dash#Compound
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lotto (LOTTO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,187.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market cap of $109.19 million and approximately $10,187.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lotto has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.41 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 44.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 24th. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $521,044.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NEST Protocol One Day Volume Hits $4.82 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 48.6% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $29.19 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Capitalization Hits $235.38 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $235.38 million and $65.88 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SharedStake Reaches Market Cap of $725,529.41 (SGT)

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002501 BTC. Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00056944 BTC. Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00356026 BTC. Filecoin...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Masari Tops One Day Volume of $4,671.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Masari has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a market cap of $914,110.74 and $4,671.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0600 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

PlotX (PLOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.94 Million

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. PlotX has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $1.90 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PlotX has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Flixxo (FLIXX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $31,485.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded up 55.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $31,485.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bitcoin Plus Price Reaches $18.23 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $18.23 or 0.00048020 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $139,720.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Swingby Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $32.25 million and $792,291.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Pawtocol Price Tops $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (UPI)

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Pawtocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Pawtocol has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $69,945.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Neo (NEO) Price Hits $54.24 on Top Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Neo has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $54.24 or 0.00142873 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $3.83 billion and $1.21 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bondly (BONDLY) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $13.72 million and $961,436.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

StormX Hits Market Cap of $209.36 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $209.36 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dynamic Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.49 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $16.49 million and $20,421.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rewardiqa (REW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $412,058.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $412,058.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

dForce (DF) Market Cap Tops $26.96 Million

DForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. dForce has a market cap of $26.96 million and $48.76 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ProBit Token (PROB) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week

ProBit Token (CURRENCY:PROB) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, ProBit Token has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. ProBit Token has a total market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $636,111.00 worth of ProBit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProBit Token coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001258 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BackPacker Coin (BPC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $56,013.00

BackPacker Coin (CURRENCY:BPC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One BackPacker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BackPacker Coin has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $56,013.00 worth of BackPacker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BackPacker Coin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

MicroMoney (AMM) Market Capitalization Reaches $259,198.99

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $259,198.99 and approximately $118,628.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded down 38.6% against the dollar.