Now that the main free agents are off the board and the 2021 NFL Draft is completed, we now have a full view on what teams are likely going to look like this upcoming season. The only question that remains is how do these teams stack up, and who actually has a legitimate shot at taking the Lombardi home? For franchises like Chicago and Minnesota, the goal is to beat their rivals. For teams like Houston and Atlanta, the goal is to tank so hard they are gifted a generational talent. So, how do these teams stack up with each other? Here are your post-draft NFL Power Rankings.