15:14 Ep. 190 – Chad Robichaux (Rebroadcast)
This episode features an interview with Chad Robichaux, Founder and CEO of The Mighty Oaks Foundation which runs The Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs. Chad is a former Force Recon Marine with eight deployments to Afghanistan, former law enforcement officer and Mixed Martial Arts champion. Mighty Oaks Warrior Programs help veterans, active duty service members and first responders who are struggling with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS). The program helps men and women overcome this battle through hope and help found in God’s Word.www.biblicalcounselingcoalition.org