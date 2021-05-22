A hit-and-run crash killed an 18 months old Modesto toddler (Modesto, CA)

On Friday afternoon, a hit-and- run accident claimed life of an 18 months old child.

The incident took place at about 5 p.m. near Glenn Avenue and Ustick Road. Police mentioned that an 18-month-old boy walked into the street when 20-year-old Santiago Martinez was driving towards him, struck the kid with the front of his car and then fled from the scene.

A bystander chased him and he returned. Authorities arrested him and brought him to the Stanislaus county public safety center and charged him with felony hit and run. On arrival, paramedics rushed the baby boy to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. CHP said a passenger in Martinez’s car did not suffer any injuries. As per authorities, drugs and alcohol did not seem to have played a part in the fatal crash.

An investigation is underway.

