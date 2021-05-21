Flexispot Ergonomic Office Chair Review

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The career-minded/ gamers/Youtubers and now, the WFH community ought to give it up for Ravi Khushwani, CEO & MD, Green Soul Ergonomics, the pioneer of DIY ergonomic furniture brand. Without Green Soul ergonomic chairs, you probably would not be as productive and efficient. A vision to improve the well-being of people and his own difficulty in finding an office chair led him to start Green Soul Ergonomics in 2016 as an online D2C brand. On the challenges in building his brand, Khushwani says, “The initial challenge was in the form of consumer acceptance of DIY furniture. We overcame this by creating a robust network of freelance technicians, focussed more on curating assembly videos, and live video support. This has significantly altered the consumer behaviour in the recent years, making them trust online platforms for furniture purchases.” When building and then scaling online, the first-generation founder says, “To help customers choose the perfect fit furniture, we started working on our product listings, incorporating granular details along with 3D and video description of products. We also focussed on setting up a dedicated customer service team to assist in making the right choices, and the active word-of-mouth brought us more customers.” Continuing its enriching journey, Green Soul Ergonomics has posted 3x growth in revenue from Rs. 12 crores to Rs. 37 crores in FY 2021. On their future, Khushwani says, “In the coming years, our focus is on 100% Make in India. We will continue to strive towards our aim of promoting health and wellbeing through customized and personalised ergonomic solutions.