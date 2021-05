If there’s one thing we all need this summer but didn’t realize until just now, it’s a massive pool floating on a famous river. For New Yorkers, this is becoming a reality. +Pool is a giant float in the shape of a plus sign, and it’s slated to open on the East River. The project has been under development for a decade (a timeline on the site details just how much work has gone into the project), and an official location has just been secured to start building it.