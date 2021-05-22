OUTDOORS: World Record Redear

The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. Right now the crappies are biting and they are super shallow! My recent crappie fishing has been centered around very shallow water next to any bulrushes, pencil weeds or weed shorelines. They are staging for the spawn and in water as shallow as 2 feet! I spend a lot of time cruising the shallows and I can actually see the crappie and bluegills schools roaming the sandy bottoms. Its very easy to spook them so you have to use your electric motors and be very stealthy. Once I spot the schools, I back off and make long casts into the same area. A small bobber with a tiny jig works well and not much need to use live bait because they are incredibly aggressive at this time of May. The bobber is set at the 1 1/2 foot level and keeps the jig just inches off the bottom.