newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens Daily Review

Glow Run lights up the night

By Shelli Parker sparker@athensreview.com
Posted by 
Athens Daily Review
Athens Daily Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZsqV_0a87ETYN00

Grab your sneakers and your best friend and come out to the fourth annual ETABS GLOW Run at 7:30 p.m. June 12 at the Cain Center. Register online, adults are $35 and children 12 and under are $20.

Registration can be done online at Active.com, by phone or in person and each runner will receive a t-shirt, glow-in-the-dark necklace and number that includes a time-tracking chip.

“The GLOW run is a wonderful family and pet friendly event,” Deas said. “Everyone who registers will receive a glow stick.”

Come early to warm up, stretch and receive your number. This event is one of the fund-raisers ETABS hosts to keep the flowers blooming. This local treasure is full of history, beauty and even an event venue. Workers and volunteers work tirelessly to keep the grounds equivalent to a much larger city.

ETABS is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with extended hours until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. They are located at 1601 Patterson, right off of Hwy. 175. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and $1 for ages 3 to 5. Children under 3 are free. For more information on either event, call 903-675-5630.

Athens Daily Review

Athens Daily Review

Athens, TX
886
Followers
87
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Athens Daily Review

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Flowers#Active Com#Beauty#Hwy#Admission#Time#Phone#Extended Hours#Pet#Cain Center#Adults
Related
Owosso, MIArgus Press

Ready to bring up the lights

OWOSSO — Alissa Britten and her fellow castmates were rehearsing behind the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts recently when they heard commotion in the distance. Cheers from neighboring apartments began to ring out each time the performers finished a song. It served as a reminder of the applause once shared inside the theater, applause that collectively have been on hold for more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Salt Lake County, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Save the birds! Turn off your lights at night!

Tracy Aviary is promoting an idea that’s for the birds — it’s asking people to take the Lights Out Salt Lake Pledge and agree to help battle light pollution. According to the aviary, two-thirds of birds that migrate do so at night, and artificial lights cause many of them to “wander off course, get confused … and die in collisions with buildings.”
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Night visions: an evening viewing of 'Altered Light'

Sunday, May 16, marks the 61st anniversary of physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman’s first successful experiment with laser technology. In commemoration of that historic event, UNESCO sponsors an annual International Day of Light to highlight the role that light plays in science, art and culture, and education through a series of global programs and events. On the eve of the International Day of Light, Currents 826 (826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org) invites the public for an evening viewing of its light-themed spring exhibition, Altered Light.
Elk County, PAsmdailypress.com

Light the Night event taking place May 15

ST. MARYS - Relay for Life of Elk County is hosting their second annual Light the Night walk-thru luminaria event on Saturday, May 15 in downtown St. Marys. The event is in place of the annual Relay For Life of Elk County and will run from noon-9 p.m. at the new downtown city park located on Depot Street where an array of vendors and food trucks will be setup inside and in front of the parking garage.
Burlington, VTmynbc5.com

Burlington Burn Club lights up the night with flames

BURLINGTON, Vt. — As COVID-19 vaccination rates rise, the return of in-person events like large outdoor concerts, festivals, fairs and celebrations is good news for an arts group in Vermont's largest city. The Burlington Burn Club is working to spread knowledge among performers and promote an eye-catching form of artistry...
FitnessThegardenisland.com

Lihu‘e Loop lights up Kalena Park

The Lihu‘e Loop can be done any time, not just during Fitness Week. The loop starts and ends at Kalena Park, and Fitness Week starts Sunday at the recently-upgraded and improved park adjacent to the Kaua‘i Fire Department Lihu‘e fire station on Rice Street. Coordinated by Get Fit Kaua‘i and...
Entertainmentedmidentity.com

Lights All Night Teams Up with Pollen for Puerto Vallarta Edition

Justice, Nina Kraviz, Tchami, and more are set to take the stage in Mexico for the first-ever edition of Lights All Night: Puerto Vallarta this fall. The longest-running electronic music festival in Texas, Lights All Night, is heading south of the border to bring an all-inclusive four-day event in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and is partnering with Pollen to produce the curated travel experience. Set to take place at the Krystal Puerto Vallarta Hotel and Hilton Puerto Vallarta Hotel from November 4-7, Lights All Night: Puerto Vallarta will be a beachy international affair that’s sure to send fans flocking to purchase passes.
RecipesEyewitness News

Spice Up Taco Night!

Chef and blogger Grace Vallo is showing us two unique recipes to shake up your next taco night. Find the recipes below. You can follow Grace on Instagram and YouTube @TastefullyGrace.
Musicedmidentity.com

Lights All Night: Puerto Vallarta Unveils Phase 1 Lineup

TOKiMONSTA, Dombresky, Mat Zo, and the Night Bass crew are joining Justice, Nina Kraviz, and Tchami in Lights All Night: Puerto Vallarta. Last week, the independent dance music festival, Lights All Night, announced that it is expanding to a brand new destination in Puerto Vallarta, and teaming up with Pollen to produce the curated foreign affair. Along with the expansion news, it was revealed that Justice, Nina Kraviz, and Tchami would be headlining the all-inclusive four-day weekend. After hooking us in with the news of the international event taking place November 4-7, they followed through and unveiled the phase one lineup.
Lifestylefloridasportsman.com

Shout out for Deep Glow underwater lights.

My wife bought me one for Father’s Day 3 years ago. Brings a ton of fish around the dock for sure. Well, I kinda neglected it the last year and it got a pretty good oyster colony on the cord, barnacles all over the main unit. It was a mess. Then the bulb went out.
MusicStereogum

The Glow – “Love Only” & “Heavy Glow”

Mike Caridi, former LVL UPer and current Double Double Whammy head honcho, has had his own project called the Glow for a while now. In 2019, he released a proper debut album, Am I, and the project has only expanded from there, blooming into a full-fledged band that also includes LVL UP drummer Greg Rutkin.
ComicsWashington City Paper

City Lights: Join Fantom Comics’ Trivia Nights

So you’re just now realizing that you’ve spent a significant percentage of your waking hours on earth consuming comics, video games, and superhero movies. According to some naysayers, all those hours you committed to re-watching the Blade sequels might have been better spent at the gym or in law school. Reflect instead upon the fact that you have a chance to put the pop culture encyclopedia that is your brain to excellent use on the third Saturday of every month. Thanks to Fantom Comics and its online trivia nights, you and a squad of up to four friends can clash with other teams in the quest for trivia dominance. Your potential challengers include formidable teams like Tintin Quarantino, Ghoul School, Except for Bunnies and Punderwoman. These regular attendees are seasoned quizmasters, but they can be defeated! When building your team, Fantom recommends you recruit people with diverse interests. That way, you can cover each other’s weaknesses. For instance, instead of inviting your whole Dungeons and Dragons party, invite an anime lover, a fanfic freak, a Marvel maniac and a B-movie barbarian. The next trivia night is May 15, so text the friends you made at Awesome Con and sign up now. Trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. on May 15. Registration is available at stores.comichub.com. $5.
Santa Monica, CAlaughingplace.com

Disney Lights up the Night to Celebrate National Streaming Day

Disney is celebrating National Streaming Day, lighting up the night in Santa Monica, California. Disney is celebrating National Streaming Day with a whole bunch of announcements and watch parties happening all day. As part of the celebration, The Disney Bundle took to the skies above Santa Monica, California for a...
Norfolk, MASun Chronicle

Learn photographic techniques for light painting, drawing at night

NORFOLK — Stony Brook Camera Club will present a program by night photographer Jürgen M. Lobert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, via Zoom. Lobert will introduce photographers to light painting and light drawing at night. Light painting adds additional light to existing surfaces but light drawing is one of...
Skin CarePosted by
DFW Community News

Outer glow down, inner glow up

I started the school year with clear skin. I was a very hopeful incoming junior. Online school meant an easy GPA boost, I was on the leadership team for The Sidekick and I was going to get a perfect SAT score, all while having a major glow up. That is...
lifeteen.com

5 Tips for Running a Successful Life Night

Picture this. Your Life Night is about to begin; a parent taps you on the shoulder to ask you a question, you see two teens head down the hallway to use the restroom, you can’t find the microphone, and there is mac and cheese on the ground from dinner. While you answer the parents’ question, you send a Core member to tell the kids in the bathroom that Life Night is about to begin, you try to remember where you left the microphone, and you’re on your hands and knees picking up the Kraft mess.
Ferndale, WAwhatcom-news.com

Ferndale booster club is bringing back their “Saturday Night Lights” event

FERNDALE, Wash. — Ferndale Golden Eagles Booster Club is bringing back their “Saturday Night Lights” outdoor event at Pioneer Park after cancelling during 2020 due to COVID-19 government mandates. The “Saturday Night Lights” community dinner and auction is scheduled for Saturday, June 19th, at the Ferndale Pioneer Pavilion Community Center...