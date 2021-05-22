Glow Run lights up the night

Grab your sneakers and your best friend and come out to the fourth annual ETABS GLOW Run at 7:30 p.m. June 12 at the Cain Center. Register online, adults are $35 and children 12 and under are $20.

Registration can be done online at Active.com, by phone or in person and each runner will receive a t-shirt, glow-in-the-dark necklace and number that includes a time-tracking chip.

“The GLOW run is a wonderful family and pet friendly event,” Deas said. “Everyone who registers will receive a glow stick.”

Come early to warm up, stretch and receive your number. This event is one of the fund-raisers ETABS hosts to keep the flowers blooming. This local treasure is full of history, beauty and even an event venue. Workers and volunteers work tirelessly to keep the grounds equivalent to a much larger city.

ETABS is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with extended hours until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. They are located at 1601 Patterson, right off of Hwy. 175. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for students and seniors and $1 for ages 3 to 5. Children under 3 are free. For more information on either event, call 903-675-5630.