newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

2 NYC shootings leave teen dead, bystanders injured outside restaurant

foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

A teenager was killed and two innocent people were shot outside a restaurant in separate incidents of gun violence on Friday night in New York City, police said. Shots broke out at around 9 p.m. near Muse, a Thai eatery on Washington Avenue in the Prospect Heights area of Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

foxwilmington.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Long Island City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Far Rockaway, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Prospect Heights#Cops Police#City Police#Teen#Police Detectives#Gun Violence#Thai#Nypd#St Johns Hospital#Restaurant#Suspect#Walking#31 Year Old Man#Washington Avenue#Separate Incidents#Muse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

Cops ticketing Brooklyn driver in no-standing zone discover he’s wanted for murder

Cops looking to give a ticket to a Brooklyn driver parked in a no-standing zone quickly realized he was wanted for the murder of an expectant dad, authorities said Monday,. Cops approached Tyquan Walden illegally parked vehicle Friday to issue him a summons. But when they ran his name they found that that in addition to having a suspended license he was wanted for allegedly shooting Conrad Waterton in the face in front of the victim’s family home in the Red Hook Houses in December.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily News

Jesus and Mary statue damaged in second recent incident of suspected Brooklyn church vandalism

A statue of Mary holding the baby Jesus outside an office of the Brooklyn Diocese was damaged over the weekend, the second instance of suspected vandalism on church property in the last several days, officials said. Damage to the statue was discovered outside the Windsor Terrace building on Monday morning, with the head of Jesus missing. Just last week, a crucifix statue was found toppled over ...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Catholic statue of Mary holding baby Jesus defaced in Brooklyn: NYPD

A statue of Mary holding baby Jesus was vandalized at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, the second such attack in the borough in three days, officials said Monday. An employee of the diocese at 310 Prospect Park West first noticed the head of the baby Jesus was vandalized on Sunday, according to cops.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Brooklyn, NYNY Daily News

Brooklyn shooting victim dies after being dumped at hospital

A dying man shot in the chest was dumped at a Brooklyn hospital early Monday, leaving investigators trying to figure out where the fatal shooting happened and what sparked it. The 31-year-old victim was dropped off at Kings County Hospital about 12:35 a.m. and died there a short time later. The person who drove him there took off, police said.