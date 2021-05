New York City FC gave up a 1-0 lead when free kicks dismantled the team late in the second half, causing the Pigeons to lose 2-1. The past week has been a hectic one for New York City FC. Of course, it started with the game last week against Toronto FC, where poor refereeing led to a 1-1 draw against the Canadian side. Poor goalkeeping, and Jesús Medina legally jumping, led to a goal that was called off. The Professional Referee Organization admitted this week that the goal should have been given, but unfortunately it is a little too late, and NYCFC were robbed of three points.