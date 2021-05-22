newsbreak-logo
Wilmington, NC

UPDATE: Police find 12-year-old boy last seen Friday

By WECT Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington police have located 12-year-old Ramerion Murphy-Curry after he was reported missing. An earlier version of this story is below. The police department says the boy was last seen in the 1100 block of S. 7th Street yesterday. He’s 5′7″ and weighs 108 lbs. He has brown eyes and a short black afro. He was last seen in a white t-shirt, light blue jeans and white and blue Puma shoes.

