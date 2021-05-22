The Estée Lauder Shades of Canada Campaign Stars Local Athletes + More Beauty News
Including a Canadian retailer's first foray into men's grooming. Bath and Body Works’ Midsummer Dream collection is a must for summer. Bath and Body Works’ newest fragrance collection, Midsummer Dream, launched earlier this week and it’s the perfect dreamy scent as the weather heats up. A blend of salted pear, fresh nectarine and seaside lily, the lineup is made up of a body mousse, fragrance mist, shower gel and body lotion, housed in gorgeous ombré pastel packaging.fashionmagazine.com