newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Estée Lauder Shades of Canada Campaign Stars Local Athletes + More Beauty News

By Souzan Michael Galway
FASHION Magazine |
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncluding a Canadian retailer's first foray into men's grooming. Bath and Body Works’ Midsummer Dream collection is a must for summer. Bath and Body Works’ newest fragrance collection, Midsummer Dream, launched earlier this week and it’s the perfect dreamy scent as the weather heats up. A blend of salted pear, fresh nectarine and seaside lily, the lineup is made up of a body mousse, fragrance mist, shower gel and body lotion, housed in gorgeous ombré pastel packaging.

fashionmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Natalie Spooner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Track And Field#Beauty News#Women Collection#Digital Stars#Professional Athletes#The Est E Lauder Shades#Instagram A#Bath Body Works#Shadesofcanada#Est E Lauder Canada#French#Cali#Sun Guardian#Evp Digital#Icc#Sports Hall Of Fame#Fragrance Mist#Canadian Brands#Canadian Luxury Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Instagram
Related
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Summersalt Is Celebrating All Body Types in Its Beautiful New Summer Campaign

We've always been obsessed with Summersalt, and the brand is proving that every body is made for the beach in the latest campaign. It's packed with famous faces you know and love, plus the swim styles you'll be so excited to proudly sport this summer. Whether you're loving the classic sidestroke style or want a skimpier bikini, now's the time to soak up the sun.
MakeupTrendHunter.com

Athlete-Backed Makeup Campaigns

The #ShadesOfCanada campaign from Estée Lauder features a range of diverse competing and non-competing Canadian athletes to show how its best-selling Double Wear foundation meets tough demands and inspires qualities like strength and confidence. The Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup is known for providing 24-hour wear and a natural matte finish in an expansive range with more than 50 shades.
Makeupbeautypackaging.com

Huda Beauty's New Collection Combines Skincare & Makeup

Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, built her beauty empire on full-coverage makeup that doesn't show a pore. Kattan is "a self-proclaimed cake face," the press release states. But she seems to have found her inner glow, and is letting it shine. "Blemishes or no blemishes, I have learned to...
Retailairdrietoday.com

Sneakers and beard oil: Luxury retailer Harry Rosen's bespoke fix for pandemic woes

At one point during the pandemic, luxury menswear retailer Harry Rosen Inc. – purveyor of some of the world’s top designer labels – couldn’t keep a tracksuit in stock. The store known for dressing Canada’s most prominent elite in tailored suits saw that same clientele reaching for – or clicking on – its athletic wear and sneakers.
Makeupvmagazine.com

8 Radiant Red Lipstick Picks

Universally flattering and a major confidence boost, a good red lip a must-have in every beauty arsenal. It instantly elevates every look, giving polish to jeans and a T shirt and adding drama to eveningwear. Whether you're channeling your inner Marilyn or Rihanna, our picks will help you find that perfect red lipstick.
MakeupIn Style

Fenty’s Stay-in-Place Foundation Is Perfect for Summer, According to a Celebrity Makeup Artist

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. For our 26th annual Best Beauty Buys, the InStyle team worked with leading dermatologists, makeup artists, hairstylists, wellness experts, fragrance connoisseurs, and manicurists to find out which products they can't get enough of. Now, the votes are in — and you'll want to get a hold of these 229 beauty game-changers.
Skin CareElle

ELLE UK's 2021 Future Of Beauty Awards

The first ever annual ELLE UK Future Of Beauty Awards is here. Crash landing with an expert edit of the beauty industry's most innovative, exciting and forward-thinking formulations from the past year, the awards celebrate the creativity, ingenuity and technology behind the products we put on our face, hair and skin everyday.
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

This Women’s Jeans Brand Designs for Body Shape—Not Just Size

When it comes to apparel sizing, female consumers are likely to be hard pressed to name a category more complex and nonsensical to navigate than jeans. Each brand follows its own sizing standards, while the cut, fiber content and recovery of a pair of jeans can drastically alter how it fits. In an effort to streamline sizing, a number of brands are rolling out jeans that fit multiple sizes. Denim purists, however, have their doubts on this one-size-fits-all approach to jeans.
East Hampton, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Gucci Opens In East Hampton, Fern Mallis Brings Back The Archive, Who’s Showing At Milan Fashion Week, And More!

Get ready, East Enders—Gucci is making a return, but this time it’s permanent! A new two-floor boutique—located at 17 Newton Lane—showcases men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, bags, and luggage among many other items, as well as Gucci Beauty and Gucci Décor. What’s more, the boutique will carry previous capsules such as Precious Gems and GG Multi. While the 2,000-sq-foot store’s exterior complies with traditional Hamptons architecture, the interior nods to Gucci’s polished, romantic ambiance and is ornately decorated with the brand’s own homeware collection. In celebration of the opening, the location will offer an exclusive capsule, with limited-edition bags and small leather goods (think: drawstring bucket bags, zip pouches, and oversized totes). This stint isn’t the first time the brand has shown in the area, having had a store on Main Street from 2006-2009, as well as previously doing collaborations with retailers in Montauk. Catch ya there!
Designers & CollectionsEssence

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Tacharra Perry, The Designer Behind “It-Girl” Brand, CHARWorkroom

You know the "high cheeky shorts" that've been popping up everywhere? Yep, it's because of her. CHARworkroom’s designs are just moments away from taking over. From a successful debut show during NYFW in 2016—after which Jordyn Woods donned a piece fresh off the runway—to Flo Milli sporting the garb for a recent Spotify campaign, CHARworkroom (CHAR) inarguably possesses the keys to becoming an auspicious brand. Coupling her awe-inspiring eye for striking fabrics with a knack for original concepts, Tacharra Perry, the head architect behind the brand, is blazing a new trail in fashion.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Forbes

Danielle Frankel On Her Bridal Label And The New Fall-Winter 2021 Collection

“I wasn’t trying to do something with the intention of getting it out into the world,” says bridal gown designer Danielle Frankel on creating her label. Colored wedding gowns? Danielle Frankel certainly thinks so. The American New York-based designer has a fresh and modern approach to wedding gowns, which are catching the attention of brides all over the world. Sitting down she talks her journey, what inspired her to come away from the traditional wedding gown look, cultures that inspire her collections, trends from the pandemic in bridal gowns, her newest collection, and more.
Makeuptemptalia.com

Pat McGrath Divine Rose 2 & Flesh 7 Divinyl Lip Shines Reviews & Swatches

Pat McGrath Divine Rose 2 Divinyl Lip Shine ($36.00 for 0.08 oz.) is a medium pink with warmer undertones and a luminous sheen without pearl. It had semi-sheer color coverage, which was buildable to medium coverage with a second layer. The texture was smooth, emollient, and more balm-like, so it...
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Hailey Bieber, Naomi Osaka and More Star in Levi's 501 Jeans Campaign

In celebration of the 501 jeans‘ 148th birthday, Levi’s has launched a special campaign spotlighting the iconic garment. The project stars seven talents – Naomi Osaka, Hailey Bieber, Emma Chamberlain, Barbie Ferreira, Jaden Smith, Marcus Rashford and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – who embody the 501 spirit of creativity, authenticity, self-expression and originality.