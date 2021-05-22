newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

East’s Morris continues run with dominant state performance

By Michael Katz WyoSports
Posted by 
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m1oka_0a876H1a00

CASPER – Despite the fact she likely already had victory in the bag, Cheyenne East freshman Taliah Morris refused to rest on her laurels.

Morris entered the WHSAA state track meet with a longest jump of 19 feet, 7 inches, more than two feet better than her closest competitor in 4A and a number that would have been a class record had it occurred at the state meet.

She jumped 19 feet during the preliminaries of the 4A competition Friday morning and had more than a foot on her nearest competitor. She could have opted to settle on that mark, knowing full well no one was going to catch her.

But that just isn’t Morris.

She walked up to her coach, told him, “I want to get 20,” and was back to prepping for her next jump.

Morris didn’t end up reaching that vaunted 20-foot mark, but she did get a pretty solid “consolation” prize: a state championship, with the promise of three more years to reach that personal goal.

Morris notched a 19-foot-1 jump on her final attempt of the day and cruised to the top spot on the podium on a cloudy, rain-filled day at Kelly Walsh’s Harry Geldien Stadium. The second-place finisher, junior Nyomi Moore of Kelly Walsh, jumped 18 feet. Cheyenne Central junior Katie Thomson finished in fourth with a jump of 17-3.

“It hurts not to jump 20, because when I hit 19, I was like, ‘I have to push and jump that 20.’ And I just wanted it,” Morris said. “(But the win) gives me a lot of confidence going into my sophomore, junior and senior years, because I’m right there with everyone else. And I’m just so excited to compete next year.”

Morris, who just turned 15, has had a banner first season for the Thunderbirds. The state record for the classification and all classes (19-9) isn’t that far out of reach.

Morris isn’t content with where she’s at, though; there is plenty more in her sights. Immediately following Friday’s event, Morris spoke of a need to finish jumps better.

She’s making sure to soak it all in, however, even if just for the briefest of moments.

“There’s times where I just have to slow down, and I have to realize that I’m only 15, and a lot of these girls are way older than I am, and I’m still competing with them,” said Morris, who also qualified for Saturday’s 100- and 200-meter dash finals. “It just gives me a lot of excitement, though, and it makes me really happy.”

Among the other local champions Friday was the Pine Bluffs 4x100-meter relay team, which emerged victorious in an exciting 2A race.

Pine Bluffs entered the day with the fastest time in the classification, a mark of 53.37 seconds. Senior Ashley Fabela said she was aware her team had a target on its back; it was up to them to make sure they came through when it mattered most and didn’t give in to sluggishness as the prohibitive favorites.

They wound up running a season-best 53.31. Every second was needed, as the top-three finishers all finished within less than half a second of each other.

Mission accomplished.

“It’s everything I could have ever hoped for,” said Fabela, making her first appearance at state. “These girls have worked so hard … I think that we just wanted it more. That’s it, period. We just wanted it more.

“It feels amazing. Like, everything you could ever wish for.”

The Cheyenne East boys finished in fourth in the 4A 4x100 race, Burns took seventh in the 3A race, and the Pine Bluffs boys took fifth in the 2A race.

Morris’ Cheyenne East teammate, senior Kaliff Guevara, had a banner day in the long jump, as well, taking third in the 4A boys meet with a personal-best jump of 21 feet, 7.5 inches.

“That’s where you want it. That’s where you want to PR,” Guevara said. “This is the last meet for me, you know? You have to let it all loose.”

In the boys 4A 800-meter race, Cheyenne Central junior Tristan Knueppel finished in third place with a time of 2:00.98. Knueppel led after the first lap, but was eventually passed by Star Valley senior Pete Visser and Sheridan junior Reese Charest.

Cheyenne East senior Levi Smith took fifth in the race.

“At regionals, I got stuck behind everyone. Here, I wanted to get out in front of everyone. So I went out hard the first lap,” Knueppel said. “I knew, no matter what place I got, as long as I got out hard, I was going to be happy with the way the race went.”

In the 4A girls 800, Cheyenne Central sophomore Sydney Morrell took third with a 2:19.21. Burns’ Emma Gonzalez, who took second in the 3,200 race on Thursday, finished 11th in the 3A girls 800-meter run. Pine Bluffs junior Alexis Depaulitte took fifth in the 2A race.

Pine Bluffs freshman Alyssa Slade took second in the 2A high jump with a jump of 4-10. Teammate Monse Serrano, a junior, took second in the 2A shot put with a 33-5¼ throw. Burns senior Wade Pollock took fourth in the 3A boys discus. His teammate, junior Jackson Kirkbride, took fourth in the 3A triple jump.

Pine Bluffs junior Carson Rabou took sixth in the 2A pole vault with a jump of 9-foot-6.

Cheyenne Central had a trio of podium finishers in the 4A pole vault, as sophomore Brinkley Lewis, senior Kalea Reisdorfer and junior Kaylee Bell took third, tied for fourth and sixth, respectively. Cheyenne East freshman Drew Jackson tied for fifth in the 4A boys high jump, notching a mark of 5-10.

The afternoon ended with the 4x800-meter relay, where Cheyenne Central took third in both the girls and boys 4A races. Cheyenne East took fourth and sixth in the boys races, respectively.

“We worked hard throughout this whole season. We worked on our baton handoffs a lot, we knew we were ready,” Cheyenne Central junior Jacob Frentheway said. “When it came to it, we just had to do it. And it was crazy, and it was fun.”

The 3A girls pole vaulting final was delayed until Saturday morning due to inclement weather.

Heading into the final day of competition, the Cheyenne Central girls sit in first place in the team standings with 51.5 points, just ahead of Sheridan. The Cheyenne East girls are in ninth.

On the boys side, Cheyenne East is fifth overall, while Cheyenne Central sits in 10th.

In 3A, the Burns boys and girls sit in 10th and 12th, respectively. The Pine Bluffs girls are in second place in the 2A team standings, and the boys team is tied for eighth.

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
958
Followers
200
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
City
Sheridan, WY
Casper, WY
Education
Casper, WY
Sports
Cheyenne, WY
Education
City
Pine Bluffs, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Jump#Girls And Boys#Shot Put#Cheyenne Central#Taliah Morris#Whsaa#Thunderbirds#Cheyenne East Freshman#Sophomore Brinkley Lewis#4a#3a#Junior Kaylee Bell#Junior Jackson Kirkbride#Podium Finishers#200 Meter Dash Finals#Regionals#800 Meter Race#Jumps#Junior Nyomi Moore#4x100 Meter Relay Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
Related
Casper, WYPosted by
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School State Track Championships: May 20-22, 2021

For the first time in two years, state champions will be crowned in Wyoming High School track and field at the state championships in Casper. Girls and boys teams from around the state will compete across all four classifications Thursday through Saturday at Harry Geldien Stadium located at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper.
Casper, WYStar-Tribune

Sheridan distance runners are peaking at the right time heading into state

The Sheridan boys entered the Class 4A East Regional Track & Field meet this past weekend at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper as the prohibitive favorite and the Broncs didn't disappoint. Sheridan finished with 206 points to easily out-distance runner-up Cheyenne Central, which finished with 97.5 points. The Broncs distance...
Torrington, WYPosted by
KOWB AM 1290

1A East Regional Track Meet [VIDEO] 5-15-21

The 1A East Regional Track Meet took place in Torrington over the weekend with the top 8 in each event and the top 4 relays qualifying for the big state meet that will start in Casper on Thursday. In the sprint events for the boys, Ryan Clapper from Southeast won...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

PREP TRACK: Central girls, boys second at 4A East meet

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls and boys track and field teams both placed second at the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday in Casper. Campbell County edged out the Lady Indians for the team title 117.33-116.5. The Cheyenne East girls were seventh (67.33) and Cheyenne South took eighth (36).
Casper, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

4A East Track Regionals wrap up

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Kelly Walsh High School in Casper was the site for this season’s 4A East track regionals. Sheridan, Laramie, the Cheyenne and Gillette schools joined hosts Kelly Walsh in their quests to dominate the regionals and secure state tournament trips. The state tournament will be...
Gillette, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Regional champions crowned in 4A soccer

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The 4A regionals came to a close on Saturday afternoon with the west regionals taking place in Evanston, and the east regionals concluded in the other corner of the state in Gillette. The results of Saturday’s action would help determine the seeding for next...
Natrona County, WYwyomingnewsnow.tv

Natrona County dominates 4A West track and field regionals

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - While Kelly Walsh hosted the 4A East track and field regionals in Casper this past weekend, crosstown rivals Natrona County participated in the 4A West track and field regionals in Riverton. Along with hosts Riverton, Jackson, Green River, Rock Springs, Star Valley, Evanston, and...
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

SNAPPED: TCSD holds Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County School District’s (TCSD) Special Olympic athletes showed up in full force on Friday for the county’s Wyoming Special Olympics Summer Games. 15 district athletes competed in two categories of sports; Basketball Skills and Track and Field Events. Scores from Friday’s events will be compiled and...
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

Bolt girls claim regional championship, No. 1 seed at state

The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team remains perfect on the season after winning the Class 4A East Regional Tournament Saturday afternoon at Campbell County High School. The No. 1 seed Bolts beat No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central 2-1 in the championship game. Senior captain Peyton Roswadovski scored both...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Inaugural softball season turned teammates into rivals

CHEYENNE – Adam Galicia didn’t hesitate to apply to be Cheyenne East’s first softball coach once the Wyoming High School Activities Association approved sanctioning the sport. He has coached Cheyenne Extreme’s under-18 competitive team for nearly a decade, and he liked the idea of being part of history during Wyoming’s...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

PREP TRACK: Cheyenne athletes win 3 at 4A East

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East seniors Kaliff Guevara and Levi Smith both won events at the Class 4A East Regional track and field meet Friday in Casper. Guevara won triple jump with a leap of 48 feet, 1¾ inches, while Smith won the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 59.88 seconds. Cheyenne...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

GIRLS SOCCER: Sheridan edges East for third seed

CHEYENNE – Senior Aria Heyneman scored an unassisted goal in the 20th minute to help Sheridan to a 1-0 victory over Cheyenne East in the third-place match at the Class 4A East Regional on Saturday in Gillette. “We played well at times, but we were up and down,” East coach...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

LCCC men advance to Region IX semis

CHEYENNE – Jared Ramos came off the bench and scored a pair of goals to help the Laramie County Community College men’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over visiting Northeastern Junior College in the opening round of the Region IX tournament Sunday in Cheyenne. Ramos netted his first goal...
Laramie, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Plainsmen to play for 3rd seed at state

Laramie High boys soccer took on the one of the top teams in the state Friday at the Class 4A East Regional Championships in Gillette. The No. 4 seeded Plainsmen (8-6 overall) gave Thunder Basin (15-0) all it wanted and then some as the LHS boys lost 1-0 against a team that had a first-round bye during Thursday’s elimination round. More information from Friday’s game was not available before press time for the Laramie Boomerang.
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

BOYS SOCCER: Late goal lifts Laramie over East

CHEYENNE — A 69th minute goal from Cameron Hoberg gave the Laramie boys soccer team gave a 2-1 win over Cheyenne East in the third place match at the Class 4A East regional tournament on Saturday. Laramie had 18 shots on goal while Cameron Hoberg netted Laramie's other goal. East...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

BOYS SOCCER: East falls to Sheridan

CHEYENNE — Sheridan turned 11 shots on goal into a 4-0 win over the Cheyenne East boys soccer team Friday in the Class 4A East Regional semifinals in Gillette. Freshman Dane Steel scored two second half goals for the Broncs while Sheridan outshot East 25-4. East will play Laramie at...
Laramie County, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Laramie County team ropers place in Casper

CHEYENNE – Two sets of Laramie County team ropers placed in the top 5 during the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association’s stop in Casper. Heeler Cort McBride of Meriden and header Bodie Herring of Veteran stopped the clock in 6.88 seconds to take third Sunday. They are fifth in the season standings.