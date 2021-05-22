Amerena scores twice to help LCCC reach Region IX final

CHEYENNE – Sophomore forward Lauren Amerena scored a pair of second-half goals to help Laramie County Community College to a 5-1 victory over Northeastern Junior College in the Region IX semifinals on Friday.

The Golden Eagles (12-1) face Western Wyoming in the tournament final at 1 p.m. today.

Amerena also assisted on Beyoncé Robinson’s 23rd minute goal. Freshman Ainsley Basich and sophomore Eli Olsen also scored for LCCC. Jenaya Brown, Jessica Lemmon, Grace Roswadovski and Taylor Meyrick dished out assists.