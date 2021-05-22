580 Lihau, Haiku, HI 96708
Amazing opportunity, first time being offered for sale. This is an original three (3) parcel family subdivision with county water meter installed. The parcel is just over 21 acres, with areas of flat land and gulches -irregular. It was at one time used to pasture cows. Come build your family compound and live the Island Country Life. Lots of space around you and views of Haleakala and the blue Pacific Ocean possible if you build a elevated house! Haiku is known for its lush climate and spacious country feel yet you are only minuets away from town conveniences!