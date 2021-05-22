Billie Kay And Peyton Royce File Trademark For Their Podcast

– LA Knight insinuated himself into the Million Dollar Face-Off between Cameron Grimes and Ted DiBiase on tonight’s NXT. Tuesday’s show saw Grimes confronted by DiBiase in the scheduled segment, with DiBiase saying that he saw a lot of himself in Grimes but that Grimes had lost his edge since getting rich. Grimes argued otherwise, only to have Knight appear and come down to the ring. He said he deserved to be DiBiase’s protege, and attacked Grimes when the latter’s back was turned. DiBiase and Knight left together. You can see video of the segment below: