Humboldt County, CA

NCJ Preview: COVID-19's Local Casualties, the Privilege of Vaccine Access and the Future of a Farm Stand

By Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
North Coast Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the anniversary of Humboldt's first COVID-19 death, we're looking back on the people we lost with glimpses of their lives gleaned from obituaries and interviews with family members. We're also talking about the vaccines we now have access to — a live-saving option those lost didn't have — and what it could mean if we don't take advantage and get Humboldt vaccinated. Lastly, we're looking at the future of Kneeland Glen Farm Stand, the owner of which is facing eviction by the Northcoast Regional Land Trust, which owns the property as part of the Freshwater Farms Reserve. Hit subscribe for updates on Humboldt County stories every week.

www.northcoastjournal.com
