WWE

Kevin Von Erich No Longer Apart Of The Gathering Convention, Eric Bischoff Added & More

By Brandon Ewing
ewrestlingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestling legend Kevin Von Erich was originally scheduled to be apart of “The Gathering” convention that is being held in Charlotte, North Carolina. However, Von Erich refused to fly out from Hawaii to take part in the event due to his refusal to wear a face mask on the plane and take a COVID-19 test between leaving and returning to Hawaii. Therefore, Eric Bischoff and David Crockett have been added to the convention, with Bischoff hosting a special Q&A with the fans.

www.ewrestlingnews.com
