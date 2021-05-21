Kevin Von Erich No Longer Apart Of The Gathering Convention, Eric Bischoff Added & More

The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast with Eric Bischoff. Moving the AEW Dynamite program to Monday or Friday night: When one says, ‘How do you turn WWE upside down? How do you compete with WWE?’ That’s a different conversation. Now, you’re assuming that that’s the goal of the network that AEW is on. You’re assuming that’s the growth strategy and the business plan for AEW and if it is, my advice would be, f—, just go for the throat. Quit dancing around. You want a war? Attack ‘em on their home front, which is Monday night or Friday night. Go after their A show. Don’t go after their C show. That doesn’t mean anything. Go after their A show and produce a better show than them and win the majority of the audience.