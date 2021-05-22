Eric Bischoff Talks How AEW Can Start A Real War With WWE

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEric Bischoff appeared on Foundation Radio to chat about a wide range of topics. During it, he was asked what AEW could do to start a new wrestling war with WWE. “Here’s what has to happen for that to be viable. AEW’s got to go head to head,” Bischoff said. “There’s got to be a fight. There has to be a battle. Going back to storytelling, what are the stakes? Until AEW gets to the point where they’re delivering a similar sized audience and start trying to take some real estate…it’s a war! If you want a war, you got to have a freakin’ war! You gotta do it! AEW needs to take away some WWE real estate. And when that starts happening, people will believe the war, and then they’ll be invested.”

