In recent months, WWE has left a lot of space on its social pages to announce very important matches, even those planned for the company's PPVs, such as the announcement a few weeks ago of the challenge titled for Wrestlemania Backlash, which will see Bianca Belair defend his title from Bayley, or the announcement arrived just before Smackdown last week, with the announcement of the match valid for the duo titles between the Mysterios and the Dirty Dawgs.