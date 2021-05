Damian Priest faced The Miz in a lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash. In backstage chicanery before the the match John Morrison attempted to bribe the lumberjacks, but when he opened the lumberjack locker room door, it was filled with zombies. He left the door open and they escaped into the building. Don't ask why the lumberjacks had their own locker room in the first place when every other time there's ever been a lumberjack match in the history of WWE it's been the regular roster. This is some kind of tie-in for the movie Army of the Dead.