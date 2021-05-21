newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Road to Miss Arkansas 2021: Miss River Delta Jessica Miller

By Ansley Watson
KATV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Miss River Delta Jessica Miller is from Bryant, Arkansas. Jessica is a graduate from Arkansas State University where she majored in Social Work. She is pursuing a Master's Degree at University of Arkansas at Little Rock - School of Social Work. She is performing a tap...

katv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryant, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Little Rock, AR
Education
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Bryant, AR
Education
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Arkansas#Suicide Awareness#Delta#River#Graduate School#Arkansas State University#Master
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

3 die in wrecks on Arkansas roads Saturday

A 76-year-old North Little Rock woman died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 30 near Prescott, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Lizzie Knight was a passenger in a westbound 2012 Buick at 2:06 p.m. when it was struck by a 2015 Mack truck that was attempting to pass it, according to the report. The Buick traveled into the median and overturned, and Knight was ejected.
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Anna Caryl Vanderford Garrett DillonSalansky

The Barn at Swepston Jones House in Crawfordsville was the setting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, for the marriage of Anna Caryl Vanderford and Dr. Garrett Dillon Salansky. Officiating was Tim Caldwell of Fellowship Bible Church Midtown in Little Rock. Stephenie and Michael Vanderford of Little Rock are the...
Arkansas StateStuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Update: May 14, 2021

The 9th Arkansas Rice Update of 2021 is available via the link below. It includes information on progress, starter N fertilizers, rice markets, and podcasts. Read the entire Arkansas Rice Update here.
Little Rock, ARharrisondaily.com

Inspector who failed to catch interstate bridge crack fired

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span's closure has been fired, Arkansas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Notable Arkansans

He was born in 1892 in rural Scott County, near Waldron, and attended local public schools. When he graduated from high school, he enrolled in a business college in Fort Smith. To help pay his tuition and living expenses — and to enjoy free meals — he got a job in the dining room of a local hotel. He found he liked working in the hotel business, so when he finished school, he took a job with the Eastman Hotel in Hot Springs. There, he gained valuable experience tending to the expectations of affluent travelers who were used to the services enjoyed in the leading spas of Europe. He then moved on to employment as a clerk at what was then arguably the most exclusive hotel in Canada — the Queen's Royal Hotel in Niagara Falls, Ontario — and enhanced his education about fine hotel amenities.
White Hall, ARArkansas Online

White Hall senior's hard work pays off

Trevor Dady achieved enough in his academic career to build a 2½-page resume -- before the White Hall High School valedictorian begins college. Dady is following in the footsteps of his brother Justin, who was White Hall valedictorian two years ago and is attending the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, where Trevor intends to enroll as a mechanical engineering major.
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Central Arkansas lawmen part of federal team

Central Arkansas law enforcement agencies in many circumstances must collaborate to fight violent crime in the area. The "GET ROCK" task force, or the Gang Enforcement Task Force, has the job of fighting violent crime in Central Arkansas, including Hot Springs, Pine Bluff, Pulaski County and other areas. According to...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Texarkana Arkansas Police To Step Up Seat Belt Enforcement

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies across the country will step up their seat belt enforcement from now until June 6. Seat belts have been in cars for as long as I can remember and right now local law enforcement agencies including those in Texarkana are doing their part to make sure we are all wearing our seatbelts.
Indiana StateArkansas Business

In State's Solitude, Kevin Brockmeier Writes Reserved

Kevin Brockmeier, an Arkansas Business 40 Under 40 honoree in 2011, has published nine books of (mostly) fiction, including, earlier this year, a collection of very short stories called “The Ghost Variations: One Hundred Stories.” His 2006 novel, “The Brief History of the Dead,” relates the story of people, living and dead, caught up in a lethal pandemic. His work has been translated into 18 languages. He teaches frequently at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and he lives in Little Rock, where he was raised.
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Encore Ready for Show-Me State Time

In addition to several Texas markets, Little Rock’s Encore Bank is wading into southwest Missouri. The $834 million-asset lender likes a location in Suite 500 of the new Independence Marketplace project at 3720 S. Weller Ave. for its Springfield office. Two other Arkansas-headquartered lenders are among a roster of 28...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Hoover Takes Management Slot at Insight PLLC (Movers & Shakers)

(A correction has been made to article. See end for details.) Hilton Hoover has been hired as project manager at Insight PLLC in Little Rock. Previously an electrical engineer with DBR Engineering, he has seven years of experience and has relocated back to Little Rock from Austin, Texas. Bobby Heffner...
Little Rock, ARKait 8

WATCH: ArDOT addresses I-40 bridge closure, repairs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a week after crews discovered a “significant crack” that shut down the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River, Arkansas highway officials will discuss what’s next. The Arkansas Department of Transportation will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday, May 17, in Little...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Business

Coomer, Harvey Head Shunnarah Office in Little Rock (Movers & Shakers)

Chancie Coomer and Chelsea Harvey will lead Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys PC’s new office in Little Rock. Coomer joined the firm in 2020, and her areas of practice include personal injury, motor vehicle accidents, 18-wheeler accidents, commercial vehicle accidents and workers’ compensation claims. Harvey, who also joined the firm in...
Conway County, ARweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Montgomery, Perry, Polk, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Conway; Faulkner; Garland; Montgomery; Perry; Polk; Pulaski; Saline; Scott; Yell FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of central Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Perry, Pulaski, Saline and Yell. In southwest Arkansas, Clark, Hot Spring and Pike. In western Arkansas, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Several rounds of heavy rain will affect the area with totals of 2 to 4 inches possible over central Arkansas and 3 to 6 inches possible over western Arkansas. * Heavy rainfall over saturated soils will lead to increased runoff and flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Increased runoff in area streams and rivers may cause flooding as well.
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

Davillier's final 8 includes Arkansas

Maumelle 3-star defensive tackle Nico Davillier has his college list down to eight, visits planned to three and his eye on announcing his destination June 27. Davillier (6-4, 275 pounds) released a top eight Sunday of Arkansas, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State and Colorado. “I’ve gotten to...