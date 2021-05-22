newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

8 Ultimate Essentials for an Epic River Float

By Lyndsi Ouellette
Posted by 
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Make no mistake: floating the river always sounds like a good ol’ fashioned time akin to the waterpark lazy river rides of your youth and it definitely can be. However, I’m here to tell you (from experience) that the river can be ruthless so you want to make sure you’re fully prepared for its “tip you over and spit out all of your belongings” wrath, just in case. Aside from obvious basic essentials like a UPF sun hat and sunscreen, you’ll want to work some other gear into your game plan to make sure you can kick back and relax all the way downstream.

cajunradio.com
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles, LA
330
Followers
971
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://cajunradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Sunscreen#Lazy River#Waterpark#Ultimate#Obvious Basic Essentials#Time#Upf#Game Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylecsusignal.com

Escape The Heat This Summer: Tips on River Floating

With triple digit temperatures frequent in the summer months here in the Central Valley, residents of the Valley look to cool off and relax during the summer scorch. One great way to kick-back and enjoy your summer vacation is river floating. Knights Ferry and Orange Blossom are popular launch spots...
Maine StateOnlyInYourState

Take One Of The Longest Float Trips In Maine This Summer On The Kennebec River

One of our favorite ways to enjoy warmer weather in Maine is by heading straight for the water. But that doesn’t have to mean hitting the beach. There’s something special about the state’s waterways and the best are the rivers. They can sometimes offer even more adventure than the ocean and you won’t have to deal with the same parking issues. Whether you prefer fishing, swimming, kayaking, or canoeing there’s a fun way to get out and enjoy nature. And if you’re looking for new ways to get outside on the water consider this tubing trip.
CarsPosted by
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Keep Calm & Camp On With These RV Essentials

If you’re hitting the open road for a nice long RV vacation you want to be sure you’re fully prepared for whatever minor hold-ups could be standing between you and your great adventure. While there are hundreds of items you might want or need, there are really just a handful of RV essentials that you should keep on hand at all times - a few of which are included below - to make sure you maximize your vacation R&R time.
Truckee, CAOnlyInYourState

Spend A Relaxing Day Floating Down The Truckee River In Northern California For A Family-Friendly Adventure

What’s your favorite way to cool off when the temperatures start to soar? Beach days are great and nothing beats a dip in a lake, river, or swimming pool, but we’re here to show you a way that you can keep cool while also making unforgettable memories. The Truckee River is a river in Northern California that’s especially treasured for its recreational opportunities. Located nearby is an adventure company that has made it their mission to make floating down the Truckee’s relaxing waters as easy as possible, and we think they do a great job. Check out this family-friendly float trip for a unique and fun outing!
Tahlequah, OKTahlequah Daily Press

River guests can float commercially, or on their own

Last year, the Illinois River saw record numbers of tubers and kayakers, and this year, the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and float outfitters are optimistic that the trend will continue. With many still leery long-distance travel, the Illinois River is being targeted as the perfect location for escaping the...
Pagosa Springs, COpagosasprings.com

Spring floating and hiking

Snows are melting, and the San Juan River is swelling. Conditions are ramping up for whitewater rafting and kayaking. The river may look tame in spots, but it’s running cold and swift. Water flows above 400 cubic feet per second are prime for whitewater rafting and kayaking. Click here for the latest flow conditions. If you or your pets are recreating near our local rivers, exercise extra caution.
LifestylePosted by
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

10 Floats to Kick Off Pool Party Season

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Warmer temps mean it’s time to bust out your swimsuits and celebrate that much-missed sunshine at the pool. We’ve collected a pile of the zaniest, most fun floats to show your festive side at the next pool party.
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The New York East River Is Getting a Floating Swimming Pool

The New York East River open-air floating swimming pool project by non-profit organizer +Pool has been approved after ten years. Designed by Los Angeles studio PlayLab, the saltwater +Pool shaped like a plus sign comes with a lap pool and area for children and will be able to clean the river water without chemicals. The floating swimming pool could filter more than 600,000 gallons of water per day using software developed by the United States’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to model a membrane filtration system.
Beauty & Fashionnativesunnews.today

Grab your paddle and float on down the river, Mackenzie River that is

Feel like dining in the mountains? How about a charming little cabin by the river. Or nestled in the woods with a creek nearby. If you answer yes to at least one of these, then head on over to Mackenzie River, they have it all. Beautiful wilderness murals, woods décor and creek bed running through the restaurant, and let’s not forget great food.
Gamblingbestuscasinos.org

Discover the Ultimate Casino Experience at River Spirit Casino Resort

River Spirit Casino Resort is one of the nine Creek Nation Casinos, and it’s by far the largest. In a related post, we covered the eight smaller Creek Nation Casinos. But if you’re in the area and you want the widest array of gaming options along with dining, nightlife, and an extended stay, River Spirit is the place to be.
palmspringslife.com

Floating Through Time

This decade-old floating focal point has stood up well aesthetically and structurally. Struck by the exotic beauty of this over-water cabana at Tradition Golf Club, I called Gordon Stein of Stein Design for permission to share it here. I was surprised to learn the remodel that included this floating focal point is well over a decade old.
Travelshorelinemedia.net

New NYC waterfront park floats over Hudson River

A new park that appears to float on pilings above the Hudson River opened to the public just off the Manhattan shoreline Friday, The new park, called Little Island cost $260 million to build. (May 21) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Travelsmilepolitely.com

Spend an afternoon floating down the Middle Fork River

Summer is just about here and that means summer activities like tubing down the Middle Fork River. Kickapoo Adventures is open this weekend and offers tubing, kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding, and biking. You can book your adventure online; prices vary. Just remember to pack your SPF. Top image from Kickapoo...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Summer essentials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some products and recipes for your long weekend! Capture your favorite summer memories with a unique framed gift from Minted, the design marketplace of independent artists. Garnier's Green Lab Serum Creams are three-in-one products that offer the potency of a serum, the...
New York City, NYgodsavethepoints.com

New York’s Latest “Must See” Park Is Floating On The River

No, it’s not nearly as big as Central Park, but Little Island, New York City’s latest park, is a must see. Opened along New York’s west side, and literally floating on the Hudson River, the park brings a series of new cultural opportunities to the city, and also just a fantastic place to take the city in, in all its glory.
Animalsglobalflyfisher.com

Floating Nymph

With the mayfly season just around the corner, it is like christmas for dry-fly fishers at the moment. Watching theese majestic insects floating down the stream and dissapear in the mouth of a rising trout or grayling is the dream-sight of a dryflyenthusiast. In this video we once again have John Petermann behind the vice tying up a universal pattern - The Floating Nymph, which can be tied in various colors for matching the different species of hatching nymphs - a “must-have” patttern in the box.