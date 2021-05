There's just enough of a kid in me that I really like those glass elevators they have in some hotels. You get in on the main floor and ascend to the top floor, while all the time you're watching the big things in the lobby become small things in the lobby. And the limited view you had down there suddenly turns panoramic. Or if you've been in one of the world's great skyscrapers, you may have tried some of those elevators. We're talking lobby to observation deck in seconds; rising scores of floors in less time than it takes to place some phone calls. So, at 10:02, you're down in the lobby or even the basement and at 10:03 you're looking out over the entire city — all because of an elevator.