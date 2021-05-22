newsbreak-logo
Phillips marks its centennial by looking ahead to the next century

By Mackenzie Weinger
washdiplomat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phillips Collection may have hit the grand old age of 100, but its spectacular celebratory exhibition isn’t stuck in the past. Even as the show reflects on the museum’s own history, “Seeing Differently: The Phillips Collects for a New Century” is grappling with the future. In it, 100 years feels both epic and intimate, spanning continents and human experiences while the curators look to tie the show both to the Phillips’ longtime mission and the next century of acquisitions.

