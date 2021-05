The Rock Ridge School District is undergoing a transformation. Created by the merger of two ancient rival districts–the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia school districts–the citizens of both old school districts have voted to build a new high school and two new elementary schools. The citizens of both school districts also voted to consolidate the two school districts into one. This is the first newly consolidated school district in the State of Minnesota for the past 15 years. And it is probably one of the rarest school consolidations which has occurred not because of financial struggles–both school districts were in solid financial shape–but because of genuine interest to improve the quality of education the students were receiving. In other words, the communities buried their parochial armor and gunpowder and decided to look to the future for their kids and grandkids. The communities cared less about their mascots and colors and slogans and sports history and more about transforming education.