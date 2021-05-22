NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENTS PERIOD REQUEST FOR COMMENTS DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT OBSTRUCTION REMOVAL FOR RUNWAY 6-24 ALBERT S. NADER REGIONAL AIRPORT, NY Notice is hereby given that a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) was prepared to evaluate the potential environmental impacts resulting from the proposed Runway 6-24 Obstruction Removal Project (the Project) as per Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) Part 77 at the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport (N66), formerly known as the Oneonta Municipal Airport. According to the Airport Obstruction Study conducted for the 2019 Master Plan update, several vegetative obstacles are penetrating the airspace for Runway 6-24 landing and departure approach surfaces, which are designated as "object free areas" by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This situation represents a safety risk and hazard to the aviation operations. The Project entails the implementation of an Obstruction Removal Plan for airspace obstructions at various analyzed tracts on and off airport properties to ensure that Runway 6-24 departure and landing approach surfaces are clear from obstacles. This DEA was prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), FAA Order 5050.4B - NEPA Implementing Instructions for Airport Actions, FAA Order 1050.1F - Environmental Impacts: Policies and P rocedures and related statutes and orders. The document is available for review during a 30-day comment period at the following locations, during normal business hours: N66 Airport Office 391 Airport Road Oneonta, NY 13820 Ph.: (607) 431-1076 Also, an electronic copy of the DEA can be accessed through the following link: https://www.oneonta.ny.us/boards-commissions/airport-commission/airport/ Written comments on the DEA should be sent to either of the following addresses: N66-Part77@mjinc.com Or David R. Rosa McFarland Johnson, Inc. 49 Court Street, Suite 240 Binghamton, NY 13901 Comments received on the DEA in writing on or before the close of business on June 30, 2021 will be considered and addressed in the Final Environmental Assessment (FEA) for the proposed improvements. Based on a review of the FEA, the FAA will determine the significance of potential impacts and either issue a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) or require a more detailed study.