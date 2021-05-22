newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, NY

NOTICE OF FORMATION OF LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

By legals
suncommunitynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder Section 203 of the Limited Liability Company Law. Name: Lorraine's Lakeside Laundry, LLC, Articles of Organization filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) on May 14, 2021. Office location: Essex County. SSNY is designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail a copy of process to: c/o The LLC, 1065 U.S. 9, Schroon Lake, New York 12870. Purpose: Any lawful act or activities.

suncommunitynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Essex County, NY
Government
City
Lorraine, NY
City
Schroon Lake, NY
County
Essex County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Liability Company#State Office#Lakeside Laundry#Llc#Articles Of Organization#Ssny#Limited Liability Company#Formation#Purpose#Process#Office Location#U S#Secretary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
Related
Economylegalnews.com

Webcast explores helping companies with 'Litigation Buyout Insurance'

The Practising Law Institute (PLI) will present “Litigation Buyout Insurance: Helping Companies Control Litigation Costs, Limit Litigation Exposure and Remain ‘Deal Ready’ When Litigation Hits” as a live webcast on Wednesday, June 9, beginning at 1 p.m. As the country rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, class action litigation is on...
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY NOTICE ...

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENTS PERIOD REQUEST FOR COMMENTS DRAFT ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT OBSTRUCTION REMOVAL FOR RUNWAY 6-24 ALBERT S. NADER REGIONAL AIRPORT, NY Notice is hereby given that a Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) was prepared to evaluate the potential environmental impacts resulting from the proposed Runway 6-24 Obstruction Removal Project (the Project) as per Federal Aviation Regulation (FAR) Part 77 at the Albert S. Nader Regional Airport (N66), formerly known as the Oneonta Municipal Airport. According to the Airport Obstruction Study conducted for the 2019 Master Plan update, several vegetative obstacles are penetrating the airspace for Runway 6-24 landing and departure approach surfaces, which are designated as "object free areas" by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This situation represents a safety risk and hazard to the aviation operations. The Project entails the implementation of an Obstruction Removal Plan for airspace obstructions at various analyzed tracts on and off airport properties to ensure that Runway 6-24 departure and landing approach surfaces are clear from obstacles. This DEA was prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA), FAA Order 5050.4B - NEPA Implementing Instructions for Airport Actions, FAA Order 1050.1F - Environmental Impacts: Policies and P rocedures and related statutes and orders. The document is available for review during a 30-day comment period at the following locations, during normal business hours: N66 Airport Office 391 Airport Road Oneonta, NY 13820 Ph.: (607) 431-1076 Also, an electronic copy of the DEA can be accessed through the following link: https://www.oneonta.ny.us/boards-commissions/airport-commission/airport/ Written comments on the DEA should be sent to either of the following addresses: N66-Part77@mjinc.com Or David R. Rosa McFarland Johnson, Inc. 49 Court Street, Suite 240 Binghamton, NY 13901 Comments received on the DEA in writing on or before the close of business on June 30, 2021 will be considered and addressed in the Final Environmental Assessment (FEA) for the proposed improvements. Based on a review of the FEA, the FAA will determine the significance of potential impacts and either issue a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) or require a more detailed study.
Slippery Rock, PAThe Herald

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY...

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a Certificate of Organization-Domestic Limited Liability Company has been filed with the Department of State in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, with respect to a Limited Liability Company, which is organized under the provisions of The Pennsylvania Uniform Limited Liability Company Act of 2016, 15 Pa. C.S. § 8811 et seq., and any successor statute, as amended from time to time. The name of the Limited Liability Company is HSE Racing, LLC and it is to be organized effective April 21, 2021.
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Westmoreland Avoids SCOTUS Review of Retiree Benefit Obligations

Appeals court said company didn’t violate Anti-Injunction Act. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to wade into a dispute over whether Westmoreland Coal Co. could use its bankruptcy to modify or cancel retiree benefit payments that are otherwise federally required. The May 24 decision leaves in place an August 2020 opinion...
Concord, NHConcord Monitor

Corporate responsibility or limiting liability?

There was an article in the Concord Monitor on May 6 about Peloton recalling about 125,000 treadmills after a 6-year-old child died in February by being pulled under the rear of the machine. That was not an isolated incident. There had been dozens of reports of accidents involving children and pets being pulled under the machine and seriously injured.
Anthem, AZyourvalley.net

Anthem Council reduces liability insurance coverage

Rising costs and successful risk mitigation were main factors in Anthem Community Council’s decision to reduce its excess liability insurance coverage by $10 million earlier this …. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For...
TechnologyTraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Data In...

LEGAL NOTICE Notice of Data Incident On April 5, 2021, CaptureRx informed Walmart of a security incident that affected a hosting service used by CaptureRx in connection with a pharmacy benefits program. That program is administered by CaptureRx for clinics and pharmacies. CaptureRx identified unusual activity involving certain electronic files, immediately began an investigation, and worked quickly to assess the security of its systems. On February 19, 2021, the investigation determined that certain files were accessed and acquired on February 6, 2021 without authorization. Walmart's information systems were not affected by this incident. CaptureRx determined that the information included patient names, dates of birth, and prescription information such as prescription number and service dates. CaptureRx maintained the affected information in connection with a pharmacy benefits program CaptureRx administers for many health care providers, such as clinics and pharmacies. CaptureRx has posted additional information about the incident at https://www.capturerx.com/data-incident/. Walmart's systems were not impacted. However, we will be reviewing CaptureRx's security practices and monitoring the circumstances surrounding this event. CaptureRx is sending individual notices to affected patients regarding this incident. If you have any questions, we encourage you to contact their dedicated call center at (855) 654-0919. As a reminder, please be vigilant when reviewing explanations of benefits and other information pertaining to you or your dependents and always be cautious about requests to provide any personal or financial information over the phone, by text, or by email. Be sure to always verify the source of any request for such information. Walmart places great value in its patients' trust. We are fully committed to protecting the privacy and security of patients' personal information. May 12, 2021-1T566547.
Economynationalmortgageprofessional.com

Experian Expands Employer Services With New Product: Experian Verify

Experian announced its expansion into employer services and the release of its new real-time income and employment verification products, Experian Verify. The COVID-19 pandemic flooded employers, human resources, and tax professionals with record-breaking unemployment claims, stay-at-home orders, employment verification fulfillment requests and more. Now more than ever, lenders need deeper insights into their customers' financial situations.
Environmentoffshore-technology.com

ExxonMobil’s path to net zero needs to begin in the boardroom

Companies can no longer afford to be inactive when it comes to their environmental impact, and ExxonMobil is case in point. The once climate change denying oil supermajor has found itself in the spotlight of activist investors who aim to strengthen the environmental agenda at the top of the company.
Lawmeatpoultry.com

JBS, EEOC agree to settlement for Muslim prayer lawsuit

GREELEY, COLO. – JBS USA reached a $5.5 million settlement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) following a legal dispute over whether the company allowed prayer breaks for Muslim employees at its plants. The original lawsuit was filed in 2010. It claimed JBS retaliated against Muslim employees by disciplining...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Mayer Brown Taps Structured Finance Partner as Firm Chair (1)

Jon Van Gorp, 24-year firm veteran, resides in New York and Chicago. Paul Theiss served in role since 2012, longest tenure since 1990s. Mayer Brown has selected Jon Van Gorp, a New York and Chicago-based structured finance partner, as its next firm chair, succeeding Chicagoan Paul Theiss, who’d been in the role since 2012.
Marketskitco.com

Credit Suisse recovers more assets in suspended Greensill-linked funds

Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has recovered more assets from its suspended Greensill-linked supply chain finance funds, bringing total recoveries to $5.9 billion for the $10 billion funds, it told investors on Tuesday. "Together with the initial cash distribution and current cash and cash equivalents in the funds, the total cash position...
Public Safetyworkerscompensation.com

Is Cyber Liability Insurance Worth It?

The Colonial Pipeline, which operates 5,500 miles for a refined gasoline and jet fuel pipeline, was forced to shut down recently due to a ransomware attack. The pipeline, which carries 45% of fuel supplies for the eastern U.S., is the latest victim of a major cyber attack. This cyber breach is just one of the many incidents causing an over 122% increase in cyber attacks in just the first quarter of 2021. As cybercrime becomes more advanced every year, it's more important than ever that small businesses understand how these types of attacks can impact their operations – and take the proper steps to protect themselves.
BusinessLaw.com

DAC Beachcroft Launches Client Crowdsourcing Platform

U.K. Top 25 law firm DAC Beachcroft has launched a crowdsourcing platform allowing clients and internal teams at the firm to share ideas and collaborate. The web-based platform, called DACB CO/LAB, is powered by tech firm Medallia Crowdicity, a spokesperson for the firm said on Tuesday. Simon joined Law.com International...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

ACI, JP Morgan Team To Provide Payments Acceptance For European Merchants

Real-time digital payment software and solutions provider ACI Worldwide has teamed with J.P. Morgan to let merchants in select nations in Europe provide in-store payment acceptance, according to a Tuesday (May 25) announcement. With the relationship between the two firms, merchants will be able to access a service that brings...
Politicstheregister.com

Snowden was right, rules human rights court as it declares UK spy laws broke ECHR

Surveillance laws permitting GCHQ to operate its Tempora dragnet mass surveillance system broke the law, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled. The judgment, handed down this morning in Strasbourg, vindicates the Edward Snowden revelations of 2013. The former NSA contractor revealed that Western spy agencies had been largely ignoring legal controls on their operations because, at the time, indiscriminate dragnet surveillance was more convenient than obeying the law.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Ex-TIAA CEO Roger Ferguson joins the board of fintech Klarna

Less than a month after retiring as president and CEO at TIAA, Roger Ferguson Jr. is adding a new title to his resume: board director at the Swedish fintech Klarna. Ferguson, a former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, is the latest of several new appointees to the board of the Stockholm-based company, which is enjoying rapid growth in the United States. He will bring experience in economics, finance and policy to the firm’s board, CEO Sebastian Siemiątkowski said in a press release.