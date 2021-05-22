newsbreak-logo
Town of Poland home destroyed in morning blaze

Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEDY — No injuries were reported, but a home was destroyed in a massive fire that broke out early Saturday in the town of Poland. Kennedy firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 615 Eccles Road at 2:19 a.m. Kennedy Fire Chief Keith Bean, who lives two houses down from the scene, said he arrived to find the front corner of the multi-story property already engulfed by flames.

www.observertoday.com
