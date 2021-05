BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — A Houston man has been charged with a felony in connection with the theft of cash in February from an ATM in Wake Village. Corde Deandre St. Jules, 19, allegedly had a large number of new $20 dollar bills stuffed in his pants when he was stopped in Queen City, Texas, by local police and state troopers while driving a red Camaro matching the description given to police by a witness, according to a probable cause affidavit.