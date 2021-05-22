newsbreak-logo
c.1926 Handyman Special in Belleville, IL Under $45K

oldhousesunder50k.com
Cover picture for the article621 Royal Heights Rd, Belleville, IL, 62226 $44,900. c.1926 Handyman Special in Belleville, IL Under $45K. This c.1926 is a sweet bungalow on more than half an acre. An enclosed front porch, hardwood floors, lots of natural light and updated kitchen grace the home. The property has been on the market for quite some time according to the newspaper clippings shown below. Issues include the location next to a Circle K gas station, water damage and some mold.

