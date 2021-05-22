newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego, NY

c.1874 Old Grange Hall For Sale in Oswego, NY Under $50K

By [email protected]
oldhousesunder50k.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleC.1874 Old Grange Hall For Sale in Oswego, NY Under $50K. The New Haven Grange No. 52 Patrons of Husbandry was instituted on January 16, 1874 with 33 charter members. Mrs. Delia Lewis was the master, and the members met every week. Over the decades The Grange served as the meeting place for Boy Scouts, anniversary parties, weddings, furniture refinishing lessons, agricultural meetings and lessons, rug making lessons, and voting, among other things. In other words, the gorgeous building has been the center of the community for almost 150 years.

oldhousesunder50k.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Real Estate
City
Oswego, NY
Oswego, NY
Business
City
New Haven, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master#County Route 6#Patrons Of Husbandry#Mrs Delia Lewis#Community#Intuitive Realty#Boy Scouts#Weddings#Anniversary Parties#Notes#Voting#Old Grange Hall For Sale#C 1874#Ny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

East Side Community Garden Getting A Facelift

OSWEGO – The Oswego City East Side Community Garden will begin a new phase this season as the City of Oswego, under the leadership of Mayor Billy Barlow, has agreed to provide the resources to clear the site and construct new raised garden plots. In response to this, a committee...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

Deadline Fast Approaching For Aspiring Playwrights

The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The contest is FREE and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego. The First Prize winner will...
Oswego, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Awards ORA $150,000 for 2021

Bustling activity and improvements are expected in City of Oswego neighborhoods again this year. More than 25 City of Oswego neighborhood groups have been awarded ORA grants for neighborhood improvements, a big rebound since 2020 when the grip of COVID-19 was tightest. In anticipation of this year's revitalization activities, the Richard S. Shineman Foundation has awarded the Oswego Renaissance Association (ORA) a $150,000 grant for 2021. What started as a $45,000 grant for the development of a strategy for restoring Oswego's neighborhoods in 2013, has grown to more than $3.86M in focused restoration and improvements in scores of neighborhood blocks in the City of Oswego.
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Deadline Approaches For McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest

OSWEGO – The Oswego Players, Inc. are accepting one-act scripts for the Donald J. McCann Memorial Play Writing Contest until Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The contest is FREE and open to anyone 18 years or older who lives in the following counties: Cortland, Cayuga, Madison, Onondaga, Oswego. The First Prize winner will be awarded a $250 cash prize and if feasible, the winning one-act play could be presented at the Oswego Civic Arts Center in the coming year. For a complete set of rules and guidelines contact the following email address: [email protected]
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

2021 Oswego County Fair cancelled

SANDY CREEK — In the wake of the cancellation of Oswego’s Harborfest, Oswego County Fair organizers this week announced the fair’s cancellation for the second year in a row. The fair — which had been scheduled for Aug. 4-8 — was cancelled because of a lack of funds and current...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Fulton, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

City Of Fulton Announces Approved DRI Projects

FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced via Facebook last night that state has approved several projects proposed to be funded through the Downtown Revitalization Fund. Governor Andrew Cuomo visited the city in August 2019 to announce it had been chosen to receive the $10 million grant to use for...
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter

Oswego County Police Blotter for May 14. Heather M. Babcock, 29, of 4922 N. Jefferson St., Pulaski, and Scott L. Evans, 36, of 92 Hamilton St., Oswego, were both charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, April 27. Mr. Evans...
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Now Boasts Combined 14 NYS and World Record Fish

Oswego County’s Tourism office recently interviewed Theresa Caputo of Jupiter, Florida, about her September 2020 fishing trip that resulted in two International Game Fish Association (IGFA) World Records. The interview can be viewed on the Oswego County Tourism YouTube channel, @OswegoCountyTourism, and on Facebook @OswegoCountyFishing. Theresa caught her first world...