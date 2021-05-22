c.1874 Old Grange Hall For Sale in Oswego, NY Under $50K
C.1874 Old Grange Hall For Sale in Oswego, NY Under $50K. The New Haven Grange No. 52 Patrons of Husbandry was instituted on January 16, 1874 with 33 charter members. Mrs. Delia Lewis was the master, and the members met every week. Over the decades The Grange served as the meeting place for Boy Scouts, anniversary parties, weddings, furniture refinishing lessons, agricultural meetings and lessons, rug making lessons, and voting, among other things. In other words, the gorgeous building has been the center of the community for almost 150 years.oldhousesunder50k.com