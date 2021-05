A new art exhibit has been hung at Ozark Health Medical Center to cheer the staff and patients as they walk the halls. About 30 paintings by seven members of the North Central Arkansas Artist League are displayed in two exhibits: one upstairs near the cafeteria, and one downstairs in the Outpatient Wing. The exhibits are open to the public during regular hours, with all works available for purchase at the Gift Shop. A portion of each sale will go to the Hospital Auxiliary for their projects.