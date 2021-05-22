Black River Falls Fire Responds to Vehicle Blaze

The Black River Falls Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire early Friday morning. According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, at 5:34am Black River Falls Fire and Rescue was paged to the Kwik Trip on County Rd A in the City of Black River Falls for a vehicle fire. When crews arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in fire. Fire crews made a quick attack on the fire. No injuries were reported. If you ever find your vehicle on fire, pull over as quickly as you can when it is safe; once you have stopped, turn off the engine; get everyone out of the car; never return to a burning car; do not try to fight the fire yourself; iIf you think there is a fire under the hood or trunk, do not open it, this could cause the fire to grow; move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning car and well away from traffic; and call 911.