newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Black River Falls Fire Responds to Vehicle Blaze

cwbradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black River Falls Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire early Friday morning. According to the Black River Falls Fire Department, at 5:34am Black River Falls Fire and Rescue was paged to the Kwik Trip on County Rd A in the City of Black River Falls for a vehicle fire. When crews arrived they found the vehicle fully engulfed in fire. Fire crews made a quick attack on the fire. No injuries were reported. If you ever find your vehicle on fire, pull over as quickly as you can when it is safe; once you have stopped, turn off the engine; get everyone out of the car; never return to a burning car; do not try to fight the fire yourself; iIf you think there is a fire under the hood or trunk, do not open it, this could cause the fire to grow; move everyone at least 100 feet from the burning car and well away from traffic; and call 911.

cwbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Vehicle Fire#Accident#Fire Crews#Traffic#Propane Tanks#Engine#Gas Cans#Attack#Seal#Iif
Related
Wisconsin StateFireRescue1

Wis. firefighters rescue 3 from plane crashed in forest

WHITEWATER, Wis. — Whitewater firefighters rescued three people after their plane lost power and crashed Saturday night in the Kettle Moraine State Forest, where the aircraft was suspended in trees about 75 feet above the ground, the Fire Department said. The three occupants were uninjured, according to the Whitewater Fire...
Wisconsin Statewizmnews.com

Woman arrested near Hixton for using drugs while kids were in car

Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car in the Jackson County area. The Wisconsin State Patrol said it learned of the incident when a father called to request a welfare check on his 12-year-old daughter. The girl was in a car headed to Wisconsin Dells with a friend and the friend’s family and told her father the adults were “smoking drugs.”
Wisconsin StateWEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested for OWI with five children in the car

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin woman is in custody after she was arrested for her second OWI offense Saturday morning. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, 31-year-old Michelle L’Shante Thibodeau of Dresser, WI was arrested on I-94 at milepost 105 near Hixton, in Jackson County at 10:48 a.m. Troopers say there were five children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
Rochester, MNFox11online.com

Black River Falls man ID'd as semi driver who killed himself in lot

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have identified a semi-trailer driver who killed himself in a Rochester shopping center parking lot. The Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office said Michael Charles Apicella, 63, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, died of two gunshot wounds to the head. No further details were released. The...
Black River Falls, WIKNOX News Radio

Authorities identify semi driver who killed himself in lot

Authorities have identified a semi-trailer driver who killed himself in a Rochester shopping center parking lot. The Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner’s Office said Michael Charles Apicella, 63, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, died of two gunshot wounds to the head. No further details were released. The incident began about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when three Minnesota State Patrol troopers stopped the semi for a vehicle inspection outside the Miracle Mile shopping center. At 8:30 a.m., after troopers attempted to detain Apicella for failing to show identification, he took out a gun and shot himself twice.
Jackson County, WInews8000.com

Jackson County man arrested for attempted homicide

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A Jackson County man was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of shooting a gun at his wife while she was leaving their town of Manchester home. Johnathan R. Heller, 36, was taken into custody on charges of first-degree attempted reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly...
Jackson County, WIWEAU-TV 13

Man arrested in Jackson County, accused of firing gun at wife

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man was arrested in Jackson County on Wednesday after a 9-1-1 call accused him of firing a gun at his wife as she was leaving their residence. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Jonathan Heller, 36, cooperated with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He was arrested for first degree attempted reckless homicide among other things.
Jackson County, WInews8000.com

Jackson County man arrested with drugs after fleeing police

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) — A man was arrested in Jackson County Wednesday after fleeing police in the town of Adams. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle driven by Mikel J. Koller, 33, for a vehicle registration violation. Koller failed to stop, instead passing several other vehicles in a no passing zone and leading the deputy on a pursuit into the city of Black River Falls.