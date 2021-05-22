newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Pavement Buckling Possible This Weekend

cwbradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarmer temperatures forecast throughout Wisconsin could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution. Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips. While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers several tips including slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

cwbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pavement Buckling#Damaged Pavement#Highway Crews#Motorists#Slabs#Warmer Temperatures#Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Press: Get orange jumpsuit ready: extra large

There’s no list of requirements for becoming Republican leader of the U.S. House or Senate. If there were, being smart is clearly not one of them. Look at Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell . Ignoring other saner voices in their party — like Liz Cheney , Christine Todd Whitman, Barbara...
Ohio StatePosted by
NBC News

Four dead in shooting at Ohio apartment

Four people were killed in a shooting at an apartment in West Jefferson, Ohio, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. ET at a complex on Jackson Street, according to NBC affiliate WCMH of Columbus. West Jefferson is about 18 miles west of the city. Three of the...