Agricultural Chemical Cleanup Program Surcharge Holiday Continues
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) -A fee holiday for pesticide and fertilizer licensees for farmers purchasing fertilizer will continue into 2022. That's according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, which confirmed that state fertilizer dealers will omit the ACCP surcharge from their customers' bills for a fourth year in a row. The announcement means pesticide and fertilizer businesses, commercial pesticide applicators, and pesticide manufacturers will not have to pay the fee. The ACCP surcharge goes into the Agricultural Chemical Cleanup Program fund to help pay for the costs of cleaning up spills.cwbradio.com