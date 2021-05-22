Agricultural Chemical Cleanup Program Surcharge Holiday Continues

Last week we took a bit of a deeper dive into what exactly is Kona coffee and how it came to be one of Hawaii’s most well-known exports. (It’s any arabica coffee grown in a specifically-designation region of Hawaii.) In it we discussed one of the existential threats to coffee growing in Kona and in Hawaii as a whole—and every coffee growing region in the world really—leaf rust. But per US News & World Report, there may be help in that fight just over the horizon, as the US Environmental Protection Agency has approved a fungicide for use on coffee trees to combat roya.