‘Hands off’: Researcher says human interaction is one of the biggest threats to manatees

Loading video... Caption Led by professor Read Montague, researchers at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute study ways to measure the brain's subtle magnetic signals in two research volunteers simultaneously as they interact, capturing the rich complexity of the brain's signaling during face-to-face situations in real-time. The wearable, lightweight headsets are used to measure brain activity while research volunteers can move around, interact with others, and sit upright. The device, which looks like a hat with wires connected to it, uses quantum sensor chips to measure the strength and originating location of magnetic fields produced by the human brain. Unlike noisy, cramped MRIs, which require participants to lie down and stay still, the new headset allows for movement. This opens up new doors to study babies and children while they're awake and in motion, as well as research volunteers who have movement disorders. Credit Clayton Metz/Virginia Tech Usage Restrictions None.